BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The bear believed to have attacked a camp staffer at Glacier View Ranch on Sunday has been trapped and killed by wildlife officers.

Officials say the bear was trapped early Monday at the ranch where the 19-year-old victim was attacked as he slept outside.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill says the 19-year-old woke up to a “crunching sound” with his head inside the mouth of the bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag.

Churchill says the teen saw the captured bear and also believed it was the same one. The bear also returned to the same area within 24 hours, which officials say makes them feel certain they got the right bear.

A necropsy will be performed to link the bear and the victim’s clothing, according to KDVR.

Wildlife officials will use DNA to verify the bear’s identity and look at whether it was sick or injured.