COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police on Monday arrested two people associated with a crime spree dating back to June 28 in Colorado Springs.

According to police, the suspects would typically use stolen cars to commit their crimes, which included armed robberies in El Paso County, Monument and Denver, personal robberies, auto thefts, residential burglaries and an attempted murder stemming from a road rage incident in Colorado Springs.

Police say the suspects were pursued by CSPD on several occasions and “demonstrated a reckless disregard for the community.”

Both suspects also had active arrest warrants for escape.

Police are still investigating the pattern of these crimes that involved numerous victims.

The suspects have been identified as a 16-year-old, and 18-year-old Marcus Antwan Elliott.

The investigation is ongoing.