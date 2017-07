COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking witnesses to a shooting that injured two people Friday night to come forward with any information.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Swope Avenue near E. St. Vrain Street.

At the scene, responding officers found evidence that shots were fired and learned the two victims had been transported to a local hospital.

One victim was treated and released from the hospital. The other victim is in serious condition, but officials say the injury is not considered life-threatening.

According to police, limited information was obtained from the victims; the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.