COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’ve got a very busy week ahead!

From local events to huge savings nationwide, here’s a look at what you can expect.

On Monday, Amazon will be dishing out a ton of online promotions as the company kicks off its annual Prime Day. The retail giant is promising all of its Prime Members new deals every five minutes along with unlimited free shipping. The event begins at 9 p.m. ET and will go on for 30 straight hours.

Speaking of deals – on Tuesday, Chick-Fil-A will be offering its customers a surprise (but there’s a catch). As part of Cow Appreciation Day, everyone who dresses up in cow attire will score a free meal of their choice. The day celebrates the anniversary of the restaurant’s iconic cow slogan.

Also on Tuesday, the United Nations celebrates World Population Day. Established in 1989, the day aims to focus on the importance of population issues worldwide. This year’s theme will take a closer look at providing safe, voluntary family planning.

In politics this week, President Trump is heading to Paris on Friday to celebrate Bastille Day. He will be joining his counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, where the two will celebrate the country’s national day and also the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I.

Closer to home, the 2017 El Paso County Fair begins Saturday. It runs from July 15 to July 22 at the fairgrounds in Calhan. This is the fair’s 112th year and will feature a tiger encounter, a walk-through butterfly exhibit, a comic ventriloquist, rodeo, demolition derby and carnival.