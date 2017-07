COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will be hosting a job hiring event for individuals with disabilities on Thursday, July 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

ServiceSource, a nonprofit organization with a mission to deliver exceptional vocational services to individuals with disabilities, is looking for individuals with documented disabilities to join their Dining Facility Attendant Team on a military installation in Colorado Springs.

On the job, individuals will be responsible for providing customer service and cleaning supports for military personnel and customers within the dining facility.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old. A high school diploma is preferred, but is not required for employment. Due to the security levels for gaining access onto the military installation, all applicants must be subject to a thorough background check and drug screen.

To learn more about program requirements click here or contact Alayne Kelly at 719-510-2328.

To register for the event, click here.