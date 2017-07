A mom who posted a photo of what looked like a diamond stud piercing on her baby’s face has sparked a controversy nationwide.

Enedina Vance found a photo of her 6-month-old daughter and pasted a diamond stud over the infant’s dimple to make it look like she had a piercing.

Vance, a strong advocate against piercing or circumcising children, posted the now-viral photo to her Facebook page, where it has since been shared over 14,500 times.

“I’m the parent, she is MY CHILD, I will do whatever I want!! I make all of her decisions until she’s 18, I made her, I own her!! I don’t need anyone’s permission, I think it’s better, cuter, & I prefer her to have her dimple pierced. Its NOT abuse!! If it was, it would be illegal, but it’s not. People pierce their babies everyday, this is no different,” she wrote. “MY BABY, MY CHOICE!! PARENT’S CHOICE, PARENT’S RIGHTS!! Don’t judge my parenting, we all raise our kids differently, it’s none of your business anyway!!”

Read the full story on CNN.