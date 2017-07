SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Peak 2 Fire burning in the mountains near Breckenridge is 52 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

It’s good news for families who were forced to evacuate their homes when the fire first was reported Wednesday.

The evacuation of the area near Peak Seven has been lifted, and families were allowed to return to their homes Friday night.

Nearly 500 homes in areas west of Colorado State Route 9 from Cucumber Gulch and Valley Brook north to the Iron Springs construction remain on a pre-evacuation notice.

Right now the fire has burned 84 acres and more than 400 fire personnel are working to battle the flames.

According to officials, the timber in the area is thick and dry, with a lot of beetle kill, which is fueling the flames.

