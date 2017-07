DENVER, Colo. — Denver International Airport has unveiled a new coffee machine worth over $1 million!

The airport already has about 13 spots to get a cup of coffee, but this one stands out because of its sleek design and state-of-the-art technology.

It’s called the Javabot and it cost over $1 million to design, and hundreds of thousands to actually build.

Coffee lovers can choose from 19 different types of beans and create over 6,000 combinations for that perfect drink.

Green, unroasted coffee beans go in one end and a fresh cup of coffee comes out of the other.

The whole process takes less than a minute after you order.

The Javabot was created by the founder and owner of a coffee shop called the Roasting Plant in New York City.

You can find Javabot in Denver on the bottom floor of the Westin hotel at Denver International Airport.