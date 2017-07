BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teen camping at Glacier View Ranch near the town of Ward was attacked by a black bear early Sunday, according to officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The victim, a 19-year-old staff member at the ranch, was not sleeping in a tent and said he woke up when the bear wrapped its paw around him and bit his head, CPW officials told KDVR.

The victim told officials the bear was trying to “pull him away,” and was left with big gashes on his head.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

CPW said crews are now hunting the bear and it will be put down because it is considered dangerous.

Kiefer Dooley, the GVR Summer Camp Director, said none of the children attending summer camp were threatened or harmed.

