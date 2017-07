Right now many parts of the country are dealing with extremely hot summer days.

Here in southern Colorado, we’ve been in the 90s and even 100s in Pueblo.

But it’s even hotter in Arizona and Nevada.

Phoenix is even dealing with an increase in heat-related deaths.

But it turns out those temps aren’t just dangerous; they can also completely change the way you react to things.

A new study in the European Journal of Social Psychology says uncomfortable hot environments make people grumpy and less likely to help others in need.

“Increased physical temperature increases your emotional temperature as well,” said Stephen Banning, a psychology professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Your heart rates go up and your blood pressure rises, making it much more difficult to control your behavior. Violent crime and murder rates increase in hot weather, and research shows there’s even an increase in penalties on the football field.

“When the Raiders come for instance, there’s even a study that was suggesting there may be more penalties called when it’s hotter so when they come in September, they may have to watch out compared to when they’re playing in December,” Banning said.

As of Friday, Las Vegas saw its 13th day where temperatures were at least 110 degrees this summer.