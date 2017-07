DENVER, Colo. — Over 370 students from the five U.S. Taekwondo Center locations in Colorado Springs and Monument competed in the 9th annual U.S. Open International Taekwondo Hanmadang at the University of Denver in June.

U.S. Open International Taekwondo Hanmadang View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The USTC White Dragons pose with the first place trophy and Master Jay Kuk Lee, Owner/CEO of the U.S. Taekwondo Center. USTC White Dragons perform at the Opening Ceremonies. Grandmaster Brenda Sell, the first American woman to get her 9th Dan Black Belt, presents the USTC White Dragons with the first place trophy for winning the Championship Demo Competition out of 11 teams from across the nation. Erika Peterson performs her board break during the Demo Championship competition. Justin Lee performs a board break with the USTC White Dragons. USTC White Dragon's winning performance.

The Monument demo team, the USTC White Dragons, won first place, beating 10 other teams from around the country in the Demonstration Championship competition.

The trophy for first place was presented to the U.S. Taekwondo Center by Grandmaster Brenda Sell, who is the first American woman to achieve her 9th degree Black Belt.

The U.S. Taekwondo Center Lehman Demonstration team, Keumgang Warrior, also took first place in the Recreational Demo competition out of 9 teams.

Overall, students with the U.S. Taekwondo Center brought home a grand total of 398 medals for all 5 schools (Monument, Lehman, Briargate, Stetson Hills, and Citadel):

Gold: 131 Medals

Silver: 141 Medals

Bronze: 126 Medals

The Hanmadang is an international tournament where over 1,100 participants ages four to 80 travel from all over the world to compete and enjoy the event.