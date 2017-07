COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With Colorado’s wild weather it’s always important to be prepared.

That’s why the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region held a mock-disaster drill Saturday morning at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

It was all to help their Community Animal Response Team or (CART).

CART is an all-volunteer team, dedicated to caring for animals during emergencies; like wildfires, floods or tornadoes.

During the mock-drill CART set-up two shelters; one for house pets, the other for livestock.

More than 20 Volunteers brought in their own pets to practice, going over procedures like; taking in animals, housing and caring for pets and the re-claim process.

Volunteers say, its important the community knows their pets are being left in good hands.

“A lot of times people won’t evacuate if there’s not an option for their pets, this is part of their families and they don’t want to leave them behind,” said Allison Bird, Volunteer Programs Manager at HSPPR.

Saying with the service CART provides, families can feel comfort in leaving their pets with strangers, knowing they’ll be well taken care of.

HSPPR took over CART in 2013, just before the Black Forest Fire.

The agreement was made with the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.