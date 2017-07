Related Coverage Pueblo police ask for public’s help to solve graffiti crimes

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the MOP tagging that has recently plagued Pueblo.

Early Friday, authorities located the MOP graffiti suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose Giner, walking in the 1100 block of W. Mesa Road near W. Uintah Street.

Giner was taken into custody for questioning. Authorities searched a backpack he was carrying and recovered cans of spray paint and other items commonly used for graffiti, along with items that had MOP written on them.

Giner faces charges of Felony Criminal Mischief and Violation of a Protection Order. He was transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone who has had property damaged with MOP graffiti to make an online incident report and refer to CR# 17-14118 in your report. Photos must be emailed to records@pueblo.us with the submission number given to you with your report.

Victims can also make a counter report at the Pueblo Police Department located at 200 S. Main Street Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.