COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Silver Key Thrift Store will celebrate the grand opening of its new location Monday, July 10.

The grand opening of the store at 1605 S. Murray Boulevard will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Discounts on merchandise will be given throughout the day, and all money raised in the store helps to support programs and services provided by Silver Key.

Donations of gently used household items, clothing, knickknacks, decor and used durable health equipment are accepted. Smaller scale furniture is also in high demand.

Donations can be dropped off at the new location Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on donations, contact Cindy Barry at 719-884-2366 or visit Silver Key’s website.

The thrift store had been previously located at the Golf Acres Shopping Center for more than a year while space was being built on the new Silver Key campus. That store officially closed June 6.