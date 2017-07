MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a busy time for the Manitou Incline, which can also spell trouble for fire crews in the area.

Officials say too many times hikers aren’t prepared for the steep trek up.

FOX21 spoke to one woman visiting Colorado Springs from Chicago, who says it was the hardest workout she’s ever done.

“It was harder than I thought, I had said I was going to work out this morning and then do the workout, but the cousins said don’t do that,” said Michelle Rafacz.

Even though Rafacz trains three times a week back home, nothing could have prepared her for the thin air.

According to the Manitou Springs Fire Department that happens a lot. They said last weekend alone they had five rescues.

Officials say hikers frequently underestimate the impact Colorado’s high altitude can have on their workout.

All hikers are advised to wear the right attire, footwear and bring a lot of water, while being prepared for an expert hike.