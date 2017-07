PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help identifying three persons of interest involved in a fraud investigation.

According to authorities, police began investigating a case involving stolen credit cards, checks and a car key taken from the 600 block of S. Union Avenue on Tuesday, June 20.

Shortly after the items were stolen, two suspects tried to use the stolen credit cards at a local store.

Later that night, the victims’ silver GMC Yukon Denali with Colorado license plate 385-WPH was stolen.

The first person of interest is described as a White woman with blonde hair with brown roots. She has multiple tattoos on her arms.

The second person of interest is described as a Hispanic man with a bald head, believed to be in his twenties.

The third person of interest is described as a shorter woman with a thin build and brown hair. She was wearing short pants and sandals.

If you have any information regarding this incident or can identify any of the individuals, you are urged to submit a tip. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.