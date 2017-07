PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized as part of an elite group of sheriff’s offices nationwide.

At the National Sheriffs’ Association summer conference in Reno, Nevada, Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor received the Triple Crown award, a designation achieved when a Sheriff’s Office attains simultaneous accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections of the American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

“The standards we have to meet to receive the accreditations are not easy. Our jail is overcrowded and the physical facility is outdated but we’ve still been able to achieve all the standards that are needed to receive the respective accreditations,” Taylor said. “Everything we can address as a policy, procedure and a system, we are doing at high level and that’s because of our hard-working and dedicated employees.”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is one of only 44 sheriff’s offices nationwide to have attained Triple Crown status, and one of only 16 sheriff’s offices to gain such designation under a sheriff.

The PCSO previously earned Triple Crown status in 2001.

“I am very, very proud of our driven employees. The pride they take in their work and in wanting to be able to meet higher standards is greatly appreciated,” Taylor said. “I am honored to receive the Triple Crown award but this recognition belongs to every one of our employees.”

Pueblo County received Triple Crown status along with Douglas, Arapahoe and Jefferson Counties.