COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a disturbance early Saturday in southeast Colorado Springs.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle, near Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard.

Police say around 20 people were involved in the disturbance. According to authorities, a gunshot was heard in the area and multiple people fled the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

At this time police have not named any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.