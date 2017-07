COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The John Venezia Community Park in Colorado Springs officially opened on Saturday morning.

The North-side Community Park comes as the first large park the City has dedicated in ten years.

It’ll include the second fully inclusive playground in Colorado Springs for people who have any sort of limitation, among other amenities.

Mayor John Suthers was also on hand during the opening ceremony, taking a splash in the fun with all families who showed up.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of kids here, enjoying the water features, we got playing fields, by September we’ll have Pickleball courts, this is a fantastic Community Park,” said Mayor Suthers.

The cost of the new Community Park is $13 million dollars and construction began two years ago.

If you’d like to check it out, it’s near Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard.