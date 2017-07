PUEBLO, Colo. — In its 41st anniversary season, this year’s season of Center Stage will offer performances in dance, music, comedy and theater by internationally-touring performers.

The lineup for the 2017-18 season is as follows:

Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles | Friday, October 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.



The new season kicks off with “Yesterday – A Tribute to the Beatles,” which encompasses all eras of Beatles music from The Hamburg days to pop history’s magical Sgt. Pepper album and beyond. “Yesterday” has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Showbiz Magazine, and on NBC, CBS, and ABC. Performing at the prestigious Smithsonian Institute, “Yesterday – A Tribute to the Beatles” was invited by the U.S. Postal Service to entertain at the official unveiling of the “Yellow Submarine” postage stamp.

An Evening with Groucho | Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 7:30 p.m.



Award-winning actor and director Frank Ferrante recreates his PBS, New York, and London-acclaimed portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in this fast-paced 90 minutes of hilarity. Witness Groucho’s one-liners, anecdotes, and songs including, “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” Accompanied by his onstage pianist, Ferrante portrays the young Groucho of stage and film and reacquaints us with the likes of brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo, Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields, and Margaret Dumont.

The Great Gatsby | Sunday, February 18, 2018, 3 p.m.



Join the National Players, America’s longest-running touring theatre, in a time where success is expected and excess is celebrated. Jay Gatsby is a god among men, yet without the love of Mrs. Daisy Buchanan, he is unfulfilled. This lively adaptation of Fitzgerald’s novel brings the Jazz Age of New York to life as Daisy’s cousin Nick guides us through a world where love, opportunity, deception, and tragedy are always just around the corner.

Flamenco Vivo and Carlota Santana | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 3 p.m.



Flamenco Vivo and Carlota Santana’s newest production, “Voces del Sur” is a glimpse into the mysterious land of Andalucía, the Southern region of Spain known as the “cradle of flamenco.” Andalucía has been home to a diverse group of cultures, each with its own language and traditions. Arabic, Gypsy and Sephardic Jewish influences, blending together over the centuries, are seen today in the extraordinarily rich diversity of art, literature, dance and music. From these many “voces” (voices) Flamenco Vivo’s dancers and musicians pay tribute to the unique culture of Andalucía.

Individual tickets are $30 ($24 for members) and go on sale August 1. Season tickets are $112 ($88 for members) and are available for purchase now at the Arts Center box office or by calling 719-295-7200.

