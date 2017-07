LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a semi crashed into a train near Trinidad Saturday morning.

Troopers say it happened around 6 a.m. on Las Animas County Road 75.1 near Highway 160, about three miles east of Trinidad.

According to officials, 66-year-old Forrest Tincher of Florence was driving a semi northbound on Las Animas County Road when he failed to yield right of way to a westbound BNSF train and was hit.

Officials say the intersection is controlled by railroad cross-buck signage.

Tincher was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say inattention to driving is being investigated as the cause of the crash.