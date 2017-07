COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It all started out with a cup of chicken noodle soup for Liz Rosenbaum.

It went from food truck, to library cafe, now into her own space off of Powers Boulevard, and she’s telling women’s stories one bite at a time.

Her Story Cafe’s menu is full of women’s names who had an impact on U.S. and even Colorado history.

“It started off with one of the first sandwiches, was the Sally Ride’s Blast,” owner and culinary anthropologist, Rosenbaum, said.

Not only is Her Story Cafe a place to eat, but also a place to learn.

“When I was in college … I realized that we don’t have an equal rights amendment,” Rosenbaum said.

Her passion for women in history evolved immediately.

“This is one my one small contribution that I can do to sharing Her Story with other people,” she said.

You can visit Her Story Cafe off of Powers Blvd. and N. Carefree Dr. in Colorado Springs, Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch.