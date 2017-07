COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heads up, drivers!

The intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber Street will close Monday, July 10 for about four weeks to install a new storm drain and water main.

There will be no north/south or east/west traffic through the intersection.

Access to area businesses will be maintained and traffic control measures will be in place to redirect traffic.

Alternate travel routes are advised.

This work is part of the Pikes Peak Avenue storm drain project to upgrade stormwater drains and replace aging utilities infrastructure between Shooks Run and Nevada Avenue.

The City of Colorado Springs is reminding drivers to pay attention to posted speed limits and construction signs throughout the area.

All construction activities are weather dependent.