DENVER, Colo. — What started as a two-school pilot program to connect Colorado kids to the outdoors has quickly expanded to 35 elementary schools and growing.

The Colorado Lottery will present Colorado Parks and Wildlife with their first Starburst Award for using Lottery proceeds in the development of the Schools and Outdoor Learning Environments (SOLE) program.

The idea of the program was launched in 2013 with a mission to encourage kiddos and their families to spend more time outdoors.

The project utilizes $390,000 per year in Lottery funds via an ongoing Great Outdoors Colorado grant.

The SOLE program is entirely Lottery-funded with more schools added each year through the GOCO School Yard Initiative grant program. The program is a long-term commitment for CPW and gives fourth grade students hands-on opportunities to connect with their environment. Children get access to CPW staff presentations, fully-funded field trips to museums and State Parks, Family Nature Night at their school, and can express their creativity in the SOLE Student Art Contest.

The award will be presented at the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies in Vail on Monday, July 10.