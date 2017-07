COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for three suspects who broke into a Colorado Springs apartment and assaulted a 15-year-old boy Saturday morning.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. at the Homewood Apartments located at 930 Homewood Point.

According to police, three suspects broke into the apartment and assaulted the 15-year-old, who was home alone.

One suspect rummaged through a dresser, but police have not stated at this time if anything was stolen from the home.

Police say the suspects left quickly when they thought the apartment had an active security system.

Right now no motive for the break-in has been established.

The first suspect is described as a White man in his 20s, thin build, short hair, wearing a gray shirt, hat and gloves.

The second and third suspects are both described as Black men, around 19 to 20-years-old, thin build, 6 feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.