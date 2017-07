CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A girl who was found running on Highway 115 in the Lincoln Park area of Cañon City Friday morning has been identified, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl was not able to tell them her name, her age, or where she lives. They sent out an alert around 8:15 a.m. asking for the public’s help identifying her.

Deputies said just before 9 a.m. that the girl’s family has been found.