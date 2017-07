PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo is offering admission for just $1 per person this Sunday morning.

The deal is good from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9. The promotion ends promptly at 1 p.m. The zoo is open until 5 p.m.

Zoo admission is normally $7 to $12.

Zoo officials said visitors should expect wait times at the entrance due to the popularity of the event. Overflow parking is available throughout City Park, at the tennis courts, and at the City Park pool.