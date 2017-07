COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was shot during an argument in western Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Busch Avenue, which is in the area of Broadway Street and 21st Street. The 20-year-old victim was shot once, according to police. He was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, Darrell Armstrong, was arrested on the scene.