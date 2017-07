COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Donald Trump asking all 50 states for their voter roll — which is the public voter registration information.

The President’s concern is voter fraud in the 2016 election. In November he tweeted quote, “I won the popular vote, if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

That statement has not been proven. Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams released a statement on his website that says he does plan to release Colorado voter’s information.

Now Colorado voters are flocking to their County Clerk and Recorders Office, to see how they can stop it.

Through the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, every state was asked for voter information.

Many states have already said they will not help the president in acquiring that information.

Kellyanne Conway the Counselor to the President defended the request and said, “All the commission is asking for, is the information that is publicly available anyway. All we are asking for is help for record keeping. No one is asking for private information.”

However they’re also asking for the last four digits of social security number, month and day of birth and driver’s license number, which is not public record.

Colorado’s Secretary of State Wayne Williams said that he will provide the public information, but will not include the private info.

He said it is against Colorado law to provide that private information, but what the commission will receive is public for anyone.

El Paso and Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder offices said they have already received requests to withdraw voter registrations — or — how to make voter records confidential.

However the Pueblo County Elections Office strongly recommends you don’t withdraw your voter registration, because everyone’s voter information, including party affiliation, is already public record.

Keep in mind, if you do withdrawal your voter registration you will have to re-register to vote to be able to participate in any future election.

Click here to withdrawal your voter registration.

The Secretary of State in Colorado will submit all active voter registrations to the Presidential Commission at 8 a.m. on July 14.