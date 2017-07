COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 10-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car in northeastern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. The boy was legally crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car, according to police.

The boy is being treated for serious injuries. The driver stayed on the scene and was interviewed, according to police. No arrests have been made.