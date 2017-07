COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a man threatened to damage the Colorado Springs Airport with explosives Thursday night.

Troopers said they got a warning about the threat around around 11 p.m. Thursday. They spotted the man’s car on Interstate 25 and pulled him over at the Love’s gas station at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Troopers said due to the nature of the threats, the gas station was evacuated. It has since reopened.

It’s not yet know if any explosives were actually found.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.