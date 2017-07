COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Air Force staff sergeant stationed at Peterson Air Force Base has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an Aurora woman in her home, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Desmond Martin, 31, was found guilty of sexual assault Friday in Arapahoe County court. The crime happened January 13, 2016. Martin went into the victim’s home and forced her at gunpoint to perform numerous sex acts while he recorded her on his cell phone, according to prosecutors.

Martin was identified as the suspect when police in Colorado Springs noted similarities between this case and four similar sexual assaults in El Paso County. The victims in those cases testified during Martin’s trial, according to prosecutors. He will be tried for those charges in Colorado Springs in September.

Prosecutors said Martin contacted his victims through online ads for escort and prostitution services, knowing they would be less likely to contact police.

Martin faces 12 years to life in prison when he is sentenced August 25.