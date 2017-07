COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s the 27th year of the Colorado Springs Pride Parade and Festival. The event is a full weekend-long festival on July 8 & 9.

Organizers expect this year to have record attendance because they said they’ve gained momentum the last few years and believe they have more support from the community.

“In a town like Colorado Springs we have constant opposition, from different organizations or political sides, people want to come out and show that there is support for the LGBT community,” said Nic Grzecka.

There will be food vendors, shows and music talent, including America’s Got Talent Competitor, Brian Justin Crum.

Admission is $5 both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be a family friendly day.

Grzecka said there will be security in place, so festival go-ers can feel safe.

The Pride Parade will be this Sunday at 11 a.m. starting at the corner of Tejon and Colorado and end at America the Beautiful Park where the festival will continue.

To see the full schedule and to learn more about the event click here.