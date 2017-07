COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who followed a hit-and-run suspect until the suspect shot at him Thursday morning.

Police said around 11 a.m., they tried to stop a stolen car in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard, but the driver sped away. A few minutes later, the car was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard. The victim and another witness followed the car for several minutes, trying to get it to stop, according to police.

As the cars were driving in the area of El Morro Road and Delta Drive, the suspect pointed a gun at the witness, according to police. The witness immediately left the area.

Police found the suspect car a short time later and chased it to the area of South Academy Boulevard and Highway 115, where they called off the chase. A few minutes later, a resident spotted the car on Westmeadow Drive. Police set up containment and found the car, along with three teens. One of the teens was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police are now looking for the man who left the area after the suspect pointed a gun at him. He is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with blonde hair. He was driving a newer-model white Mercedes convertible. If you are this person, or know this person, you’re asked to call police at 719-444-7000.