COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Enjoying the outdoors just got a whole lot brighter, as painted rocks are being left all across the Pikes Peak Region.

It’s all part of a Facebook group called 719 Rocks! where people are encouraged to paint rocks and hide them for others to find.

Those who find the rocks are also invited to share their stories and post a picture on the Facebook page.

After that, they can either take them home or re-hide them.

Jen Tews brought the concept to Southern Colorado after getting the idea in Tennessee, who had a similar group there.

“It was a long process, I was painting a lot of rocks and putting them out and no one was catching on,” said Tews, Creator of 719 Rocks!

Saying this Spring break is when things really took off. A hiker FOX21 News spoke with picked up her first painted rock Thursday, while doing the Incline.

“I took it the rest of the way up the Incline and on my way down the trail I was waiting just for whatever spot felt right and placed it on my way down,” said Hana O’Brien, who found a rock on the Incline.

While several rocks are being painted around town, the Admins of the Facebook group say, be patient because everyone has a rock waiting to be found.