COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer was justified in shooting and injuring a wanted teen who threatened him with a gun, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. January 5 at the Pine Creek Village Apartments in the area of Academy Boulevard and Academy Park Loop. Officers went to the apartments to arrest a 16-year-old boy who was wanted on multiple warrants. While they were waiting for a warrant, the teen came down the stairs with a gun in his left hand, according to prosecutors. One of the officers, Sgt. Robert Wolf, ordered him to drop the weapon. He refused, and started to bend his left arm at the elbow, according to prosecutors. That’s when Wolf shot him.

The teen was apprehended and given medical treatment and has since recovered, according to prosecutors. He is facing multiple criminal charges.

Prosecutors determined Wolf “acted reasonably and was justified in defending others from the imminent use of deadly physical force by the juvenile and further used reasonable force to effect the arrest of the juvenile.” No charges will be filed against the officer.