COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two people who robbed a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the convenience store on North Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle. One of the suspects carried a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspects got cash and left the store in a car.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery. No suspects have been arrested.