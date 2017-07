The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting a kids-only WildNight at the end of this month. Trunks, Tails, and Tales, is from 6 p.m. July 29 to 8 a.m. July 30. It’s $50.75 for members and $60.75 for non-members. Dinner and breakfast are included. Zoo representative Andrea Bolt joined us on FOX21 Morning News with all the details.

>> Learn more and register at cmzoo.org .