COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Road construction is going on this summer and into the fall between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

Right now, there are a couple of lane shifts that you need to be aware of, coming up this Saturday.

Centennial Boulevard will be made into a single lane in each direction from Chesham Circle to Fillmore Street for the next few months.

Speeds are reduced to 15mph through these areas,with lane shifts and sharp turns to avoid the areas that are being repaired.

Police are warning people to be aware of the signs, as these turns and lane shifts do come up fast.

This 9-million dollar project is expected to be completed by this fall.