BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning in the Gold Hill area north of Breckenridge Wednesday.

According to Breckenridge police, Peak 7 is under evacuation notice at this time, and all of Breckenridge should be prepared to evacuate.

Per RWB, Peak 7 is under evacuation notice at this time. Shekel and all of Breckenridge should be prepared to evacuate due to wildland fire. — Breckenridge Police (@BreckPolice) July 5, 2017

Right now the Red White and Blue Fire District is working with the U.S. Forest Service to contain the fire.

According to White River Forest Service, air resources are also on the way. A video posted to their Twitter page showed the fire “crowning and putting up smoke.”

Air resources en route. #Peak2 Fire is crowning and putting up smoke. Ground resources on scene. @SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/pgok7vpTRO — White River Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) July 5, 2017

Peak 7 residents are asked to evacuate to Frisco Middle School. There is an evacuation center located at Summit Middle School located at 158 School Road in Frisco.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.