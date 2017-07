COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This Saturday, crews will work to reconfigure Centennial Boulevard between Fillmore Road and Garden of the Gods Road.

By Saturday night, the southbound side of Centennial Boulevard will be closed from Chesham Circle to Rialto Heights. Motorists will be driving on the recently paved northbound side.

All side streets and driveways on the northbound side of Centennial Boulevard between Windmill Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road, including access points to businesses, will reopen after being closed for several months.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

This traffic pattern change signifies substantial completion of Phases 2 and 4 of the major road reconstruction project.

When the project is complete, Centennial Boulevard will have a continuous sidewalk on both sides of the road. Buffered bike lanes, which add separation between adjacent vehicle traffic, are also part of the project.

