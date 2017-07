COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoke from a fire in an industrial area in southeastern Colorado Springs is visible from many parts of the city this morning.

The fire started around 5:40 a.m. in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road. Firefighters said there are heavy flames in several trailers and outbuildings.

The west end of Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, which is near the fire, has been evacuated as a precaution.

There are about 40 firefighters on the scene. The main body of the fire has been contained, but they’re still working on the hot spots. Firefighters plan to be on the scene for several more hours.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

