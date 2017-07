EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Salvation Army food pantries in both Colorado Springs and Fountain Valley are critically low on necessary food items – and they’re asking for your help to fill the shelves.

In June, The Salvation Army food pantry in Colorado Springs distributed 348 emergency food bags – that’s more than double the 170 food bags given out in May.

Each food bag feeds a family of four for three days.

“The need for food assistance tends to raise in the summertime because children are out of school,” said The Salvation Army County Coordinator Captain, David Kauffman. “And for the same reason, donations decline. Families are traveling, and busy with summertime activities and forget that need knows no season.”

The following food items are needed in order of priority:

Pasta sauce and pasta

1-pound bags of rice

Tuna

Soup

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

1-pound bags of beans

1-pound bags of macaroni and cheese

Monetary and food donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs

208 Cunningham Drive, Fountain/Security

JCPenney’s on Powers and New Center Point

>> Click here for more information and to see a full list of items needed.

In addition to providing emergency food, The Salvation Army provides emergency utilities assistance, senior commodities, and feeds over 400 meals each day to seniors, homeless individuals and others in need.

