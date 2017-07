Related Coverage Salvation Army food pantries in Colorado Springs, Fountain Valley critically low on necessary food items

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Salvation Army locations in the Colorado Springs area are asking for the community’s help.

Emergency food bags or boxes are given to families in a time of emergent need. They feed a family of four for up to three days.

Right now the Colorado Springs Salvation Army locations only have enough food to help families in need for the next three days.

“We’re just very low, this is the lowest we’ve ever been here in Colorado Springs,” said Captain Erin Kauffman, Salvation Army County Coordinator. “We could really use the community’s support and help.”

Kauffman explained that they tend to see a dip in donations during the summer.

“People are so generous at Thanksgiving and Christmastime, but it’s the summer months when we really need help,” she said.

Right now, the Salvation Army needs the following food items:

Pasta, pasta sauce, rice, Meal Helpers, tuna, peanut butter, vegetables, soup, fruit cans, beans, and macaroni and cheese.

You can donate these and more items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army locations on Yuma Street or Cunningham Drive, or you can also donate at the JCPenney off Powers Boulevard.

FOX21 spoke to Traci Brazil and her son Collin, who were at the Salvation Army location on Yuma Street picking up some bread for their family.

For the Brazil family, the Salvation Army is a saving grace.

“We had a rough month or two, and things were just a little tight,” Brazil said. “And with several children in the home, I just wanted to make sure they were fed and okay.”

Brazil thinks of her children before herself, and always makes sure they have food on the table.

“It takes a lot of the stress off, knowing if you really have a tough time, and you can’t afford the food and whatever you need each month for your children,” Brazil said. “It’s nice to know there’s a place you can go.”

When we asked Brazil what she would say to the Salvation Army for their help, all she could say was thank you.

“It is a big help, and it’s a big relief, and it’s very appreciated,” Brazil said.