LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A special visitor to County Jail couldn’t resist its right to “bear arms.”

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a series of photos showing a bear who apparently scaled a gate into a secure area Tuesday.

Authorities say the bear was able to elude deputies by climbing up a tree and eventually fled the scene on paws.

LPCSO Jail Break-in Tues as bear scaled gate into secure area. Eluded Deputies up a tree & fled on foot. Exercised right to bear arms. pic.twitter.com/HQ7FtuZ0xk — LPC Sheriff (@lpcsheriff) July 5, 2017