COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in central Colorado Springs, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the area of North Circle Drive and East Dale Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the victim’s current condition.

Roads in the area of Don Juan Street and Dale Street are closed while police investigate the shooting.

