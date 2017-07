STATEWIDE — A new tool may make it easier for you to find fresh local produce in Colorado.

The Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (CFVGA) created a produce calendar which is designed to provide consumers with an approximate calendar of when Colorado produce is available from fresh local growers’ fields and orchards.

The calendars show the season of typical availability for 44 produce items grown in Colorado.

The calendar is easy to navigate. Consumers looking for specific produce items can check it out online to find growers of individual produce items.

For example, if you’re looking for fresh squash this month, just find squash in the calendar and click on it. That will bring you to a new page, where you can see farms growing squash.

The poster-sized calendars can also be found in most Sprouts Farmers Markets, City Markets and King Soopers stores.

“We invested in this produce calendar, so that consumers will know when to look for fresh Colorado fruits and vegetables,” said Adrian Card, CFVGA founding board member. “We want Coloradoans to know the wide variety of high quality produce they can buy from growers right here in our own state.”

CFVGA produced the calendars in conjunction with Colorado Proud.

Over 60,000 Colorado acres are in fruit and vegetable acres.

