Related Coverage Pikes Peak Brewing Company celebrates 6 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In a state filled with craft beer brewers, one Colorado Springs woman is breaking down the stereotypes in a male-dominated industry and brewing her very own beer right at home.

Military wife Jessica Fierro first found her love for hops and suds in Germany, where she lived while her husband was stationed there. Five years later, he got orders to come to Colorado Springs. Lucky for her, it was the perfect place to blossom in brewing.

A small but organized setup right in the garage is where the malty magic happens.

“It is definitely a family affair down to our dog, my little brew-dog over there,” Fierro said.

Her 16-year-old daughter Kassy helps her with mashing and measuring. Dad does the heavy lifting.

“I think there is a stigma that comes with craft beer and women who brew it, unfortunately it’s not the best thing,” Fierro said.

Easily dismissed or only willing to talk to her husband, Fierro has dealt with the stereotypes.

“Being in an industry that is male dominated, for all intensive purposes, for me it drives me,” she said.

It’s something she not only wants her daughter to see, but all women.

“There are a lot of different fields that are male dominant and for any female; especially a Latina female to do anything in one of those fields is just amazing and really inspiring,” Fierro said. “I want her to be able to be in any industry that she wants to be in and be confident in herself and hold her head up high you know and know that she doesn’t have to conform to anything or anyone.”

Fierro actually won a national competition for her Tamarind beer, landing her a feature spot on Beerland, a national TV show on Viceland.

Doña Neta is named after and inspired by her grandmother and hits shelves soon.