PUEBLO, Colo. — A storm Tuesday wreaked havoc yet again on the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo.

Officials say the boat ramp, gas pumps and store remain open at this time but the docks have been deemed unsafe.

“Unfortunately the North Shore Marina sustained additional damage after a micro burst this afternoon,” Lake Pueblo officials said on their Facebook page. “The 200 through 700 docks are currently closed to public access.”

Are you or someone you know affected by this? We want to hear from you. Email us at news@kxrm.com and tell us how this has impacted you.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.