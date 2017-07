COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kick off rodeo season with FOX21 at the 77th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade.

The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. July 11. It starts at St. Vrain Street and travels south down Tejon Street to Vermijo Avenue.

The event is free to watch and fun for the whole family.

